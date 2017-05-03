Puppies celebrate Humane Society’s birthday with cake

EDMONTON, Canada (KRON) — In honor of the Humane Society’s 110th birthday, at least four puppies in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada were treated to a giant dog-friendly cake.
Not only did the pups get that delicious treat, because of the event all the puppies were adopted into forever homes, according to the Humane Society.
