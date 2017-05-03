Residents fighting to keep marijuana dispensary out of Sunset District neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents in one San Francisco neighborhood are divide over the possibility of medical marijuana dispensary opening it’s doors in their community.

The dispensary is being lead by former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan and her husband Dr. Floyd Huen.

It has not been approved yet but but it had emotions are running high during a protest on the issue Wednesday, especially for the residences who say they do not want this dispensary in their neighborhood.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood scolded the former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan and her doctor husband Floyd Huen for trying to bring a dispensary into their sunset district neighborhood.

“I’m a nurse. I saw people use this marijuana. They are lazy. They don’t think. They only depend on welfare,” said resident Rose Huang.

Huang and other residences are worried about the influence it will have on their children.

“They’re drugs and I think there’s a lot of residences in the area, a lot of kids in the area. And I think it’s not a good influence in showing that marijuana would be something that is made common or trying to make it desensitized for the children,” Robert Leung said.

Those behind the project say the opposition is based on misinformation.

“There are a group of mostly new immigrants who basically think that marijuana is illegal, that it’s not good for your health. That their children are all going to be subject to marijuana,” former Oakland Mayor Jean Quan.

Supporters go as far as saying that this largely Asian neighborhood will benefit from the access to medical marijuana. Senior citizens in particular.

Dr. Floyd Huen says this is about making sure patients in the area have access.

“To make sure that there is equal access to the Chinese community to medical cannabis, mainly for the purposes of dealing with chronic pain. there’s been no dispensaries that are bilingual to explain what the issues are locally and be available for clinical care,” Dr. Floyd Huen said.

Several residents attended the protest in support of opening the dispensary.

“I really took it upon myself to educate my dad who oversees her healthcare and to educate him about cannabis because he was really kind of just rejects it based on social taboos and a lack of knowledge,” said Mike Lau, whose grandmother uses medical marijuana.

“I think actually children would benefit from learning about medicine and not being forced to think for something as an outlaw issue or underground where i think there is more risk of consumption,” Shabnam Malek said.

The project could be approved as early June. If approved, it will open next year.