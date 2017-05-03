San Rafael man killed in motorcycle collision identified

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — The motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning has been identified as 26 year-old Sergio Enrique Acosta III of San Rafael.

Around 10:30 a.m., Acosta collided with a septic struck on Highway 1 just south of Olema Bolinas Road in unincorporated Marin County, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Acosta crossed the center line into oncoming traffic when he hit a Coast Sanitary Service truck.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

The crash closed the southbound lane of the roadway temporarily.

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

