SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shots were fired at an elderly woman’s car in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shots were reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of McKinnon Avenue, police said.

Responding officers found the vehicle with damage to it and spent casings in the area.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman, was not injured and no suspect has been identified, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

