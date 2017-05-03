SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Shots were fired at an elderly woman’s car in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Wednesday morning, police said.
The shots were reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of McKinnon Avenue, police said.
Responding officers found the vehicle with damage to it and spent casings in the area.
The victim, a 72-year-old woman, was not injured and no suspect has been identified, police said.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
