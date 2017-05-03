SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors winning the first game of Round 2.
The Golden State Warriors got their Round 2 playoff series started on the right foot, beating the Utah Jazz 106-94.
Warriors’ forward Matt Barnes told ESPN that he’s not that excited to play the Jazz because there’s no nightlife in Salt Lake City.
Now, the Jazz are trolling the Warriors with a new t-shirt that says #Nightlife.
Jazz’s Joe Ingles also offered to pay for the Warriors players to go to Las Vegas on their days off.
