SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors winning the first game of Round 2.

The Golden State Warriors got their Round 2 playoff series started on the right foot, beating the Utah Jazz 106-94.

Warriors’ forward Matt Barnes told ESPN that he’s not that excited to play the Jazz because there’s no nightlife in Salt Lake City.

Now, the Jazz are trolling the Warriors with a new t-shirt that says #Nightlife.

Jazz’s Joe Ingles also offered to pay for the Warriors players to go to Las Vegas on their days off.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES