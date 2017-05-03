(KRON) — There is a giant robot that can 3D print a building in less than a day.

Researchers at MIT say the robot can build the basic structure of a building in less than 14 hours.

The robot itself is a domelike structure that is 12 feet high and 50 feet in diameter.

Researchers hope to use the robot in developing countries on disaster relief areas to help build shelters.

But that could take at least five years for that to become reality.

The long-term goal is using the robot to make buildings in Antarctica or the moon.

