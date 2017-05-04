3 dead in San Jose including suspect shot by police

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose shot and killed a suspect after two people were found dead Wednesday night.

At around 9:01 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Laura Ville Lane on a report of person shot, police said.

When police arrived, they found two people dead at the house.

Then an office-involved shooting happened. The shooting resulted in the death of a suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other suspects are outstanding, police said.

The officer will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

The case is being monitored by the San Jose Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact San Jose police at (408) 277-5283.

