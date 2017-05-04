BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are asking for the public’s help in identifying “rioters” caught on surveillance video at the violent protests last month.

The demonstration happened on Apr. 15 in Civic Center Park. Both pro and anti-President Donald Trump demonstrators were at the event, which turned violent.

Police said there were a series of assaults and physical confrontations between people at the rallies.

Police are trying to identify three men wanted for violent assaults.

If you know who they are, you’re asked to call police at (510)-981-5816.

If you have any photographs of criminal activity at the event, you’re asked to submit them at http://bit.ly/berkvideo.

“As we look ahead to future events, the Berkeley Police Department remains focused on protecting the peaceful expression of free speech, to include identifying and locating criminal behavior directed at those exercising their rights. BPD is committed to taking enforcement action when practical and appropriate before, during and after events,” police said.

