California family kicked off Delta flight over child’s seat

DALLAS (AP) – A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children’s seats on a crowded flight.
A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to Facebook Wednesday and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.
Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV that they were returning from Hawaii with their two toddlers when they were removed from the plane.
In the video, Brian Schear explains that he wants to put one of the toddlers in a seat originally purchased for his 18-year-old son. Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person’s name.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
-
- DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT SHOT AND KILLED BY SAN JOSE POLICE
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES
- MOM STABS WOMAN DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT OUTSIDE SF SCHOOL
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PLEASANT HILL MAIL THEFT