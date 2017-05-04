High school student fatally struck by train identified

SAN LORENZO (KRON) — The high school student fatally struck by a train Wednesday morning has been identified as 16 year-old Terrence Liu.

The San Lorenzo resident was hit by a Union Pacific train around 8:05 a.m. at Grant and Railroad avenues, according to police.

Liu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred near the campus of KIPP King Collegiate High School at 2005 Via Barrett, where Liu was a junior.

“The safety message here is that pedestrians, and everyone, need to be very aware of the hazards associated with trains and should never be on the train tracks or attempt to cross anywhere other than at a designated crossing when signs and signals permit,” Union Pacific spokesman Justin Jacobs said in a statement.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

