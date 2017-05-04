MONTEREY (BCN) — Officers arrested a man who allegedly sprayed a woman with gasoline during a road rage incident at a Monterey gas station Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday.

At 5:33 p.m., officers learned about an assault with a caustic chemical at a Quick Stop gas station at 2407 Fremont Street, according to police.

A man allegedly sprayed a woman with gasoline as a result of road rage incident.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene, police said.

Today, officers were able to identify the suspect as 67-year-old Salinas resident Brian McEldowney.

Officers located McEldowney and arrested him on suspicion of assault with a chemical agent, false imprisonment and child endangerment, as well as a probation violation. Officers then booked him into the Monterey County jail with bail set at $50,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Monterey police at (831) 646-3831 or at the police’s confidential tip line at (831) 646-3840.

