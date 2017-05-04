Oakland assault investigation shuts down intersection

OAKLAND (KRON) — An assault investigation has shut down an Oakland intersection on Thursday night, police said on Twitter.
The area of 90th Avenue and Birch Street is shut down.
Police are asking you to contact them if you have any information.
No other information has been made available by police.
