Oakland attacked with bottle suffers cuts and broken bones

OAKLAND (KRON) — A man is suffering from cuts and broken bones after being attack by two suspects armed with a bottle Wednesday evening.

Police received reports of the assault around 5:15 p.m. near 260 W. MacArthur Boulevard by the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Information about his condition has not been released.

No arrests has been made in the case.

