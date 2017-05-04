People Behaving Badly: San Francisco tourists being targeted by car burglars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Let’s not sugarcoat it.

There is an epidemic of auto burglaries in San Francisco.

The bad guys know there are very few consequences for the crimes they commit.

If they get busted even before the ink is dry on the police report, they are back on the street doing the same exact thing.

But there are ways to help fight this problem as our Stanley Roberts explains.

