Preschool teacher fired after seen dragging child at school

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – A preschool teacher has been fired after mishandling a young student Tuesday, according to Alta Head Start administration.

The teacher was employed by Alta Head Start, a program that serves 845 children from birth to 5 years old. The incident happened at the Wilson School location in Youngstown.

Youngstown City Schools said one of their teachers saw this teacher pulling a child down the hallway by the arm, and took a picture of it. The Youngstown City School District told the Alta Head Start teacher not to come back.

Joseph Shorokey, CEO of Alta Care Group — which administers Alta Head Start in Mahoning County — said the teacher does not reflect the program’s values or standard for excellence.

He said that behavior is inexcusable and won’t be tolerated.

Shorokey made a point to say that Alta Head Start staff is dedicated and skilled, and cares about its students.

“These fine teachers and aides should not be unfairly portrayed as anything less because of the person who was terminated,” he said.

Shorokey said the safety of their children and the trust of their parents are their highest priorities.

Alta Head Start issued an apology to the child’s parent on Tuesday and wanted to extend that apology to the community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES