Salinas man found guilty of murder in stabbing death

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN) — A Salinas man has been found guilty of murder for the stabbing death of another man last year, Monterey County prosecutors said Wednesday.

According to the district attorney’s office, 45-year-old Alexander Winn of Salinas was found guilty of fatally stabbing 50-year-old David Derrington of Watsonville on Feb. 21, 2016.

In mid-2015, Derrington began eviction proceedings to regain possession of his former residence at 19019 Beatrice Court in north Monterey County after his ex-wife Traci Derrington-Winn and her husband, Winn, defaulted on an agreement to buy him out, prosecutors said.

After Winn and his wife refused to move out of the house, Derrington, armed with a court order, enlisted the help of county sheriff’s deputies who forcibly removed the couple on Feb. 9, 2016.

In the months leading up to the eviction, Winn made numerous statements to witnesses, who testified at trial, that he was going to kill Derrington, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 21, 2016, Winn and Derrington were both at the house on Beatrice Court dealing with property left behind. There, Winn used a 9-inch military-style knife to inflict 22 stab wounds on Derrington, nine of which penetrated his lungs, prosecutors said.

The knife belonged to Derrington but was left at the house in 2008 when he moved out after his divorce.

Winn will be sentenced on July 6 and faces 31 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

