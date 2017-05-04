San Anselmo man killed may have purposely jumped in front of bus

SAN ANSELMO (BCN) — A man police believe purposely jumping in front of a moving Golden Gate Transit bus Wednesday night in San Anselmo has died.

The man, whose name was not released, apparently jumped in front of a Toyota Prius on St. Francis Drake Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m., according to Central Marin Police Authority officials.

The driver of the Prius was able to brake quickly but collided with the man, who survived and left the scene before the driver could get out of his car, police said.

As officers were responding to the first collision, they received reports of a man who had apparently stepped in front of a bus near the intersection of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Ash Avenue, police said.

Witness descriptions seem to indicate that the same man was involved in both collisions and police are investigating his death as a possible suicide.

The bus wasn’t carrying any passengers at the time and the driver wasn’t hurt, police said.

Sir Francis Drake Boulevard was closed until about 2 a.m. during the investigation into the bus collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Marin police Sgt. Paul Barrolaza at (415) 927-5150.

