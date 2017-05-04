San Jose Montessori found with windows broken, rooms trashed

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose Montessori was forced to close and cancel their Star Wars event after they were vandalized overnight, according to the school’s owner.

When Joyce Brown arrived at Tomorrow Montessori Wednesday morning, she noticed that most of the windows were smashed.

As she continued inside, she saw her school trashed with supplies, diapers, and toys thrown everywhere.

Brown, the school’s owner and director, also said her office was broken into and believes the suspect went through all of her files.

The school was preparing for a Star Wars Celebration but Brown decided to cancel the event due to the break-in.

Brown told KRON4 that the school will be closed for the next few days.

Police are headed to the school to investigate.

Tomorrow Montessori offers traditional Montessori programs for children ages six weeks to six years.

