SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police have identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed by an officer in East San Jose late Tuesday night as Joseph Tourino.

The officer who shot Tourino was identified as 15-year law enforcement veteran Mario Martinez, police said.

Tourino, a San Jose resident, and his father each called police separately at about 11:35 p.m. to report a family disturbance at a home on Mt. Frazier Drive, off of Clayton Road, police said.

When Martinez pulled up with his partner, Tourino allegedly emerged from the garage and charged at Martinez with a kitchen knife in each hand, with his right hand raised over his head, getting within 3 or 4 feet of

Martinez.

Martinez shot Tourino at least once, police said.

Tourino was taken to Regional Medical Center of San Jose, where he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning, police said. He has a history of drug use, mental illness and prior criminal threats.

Martinez has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.

San Jose police shot and killed another man in the Willow Glen neighborhood Wednesday night after that suspect allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s parents. His name has not been released.

