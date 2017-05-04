Santa Rosa man crashes into packed cars days after crashing into pet store

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A man crashed a vehicle into several parked cars Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa, just two days after he crashed another vehicle into a pet store, police said.

At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Montecito Boulevard for a traffic collision.

According to police, witnesses reported that a 2000 GMC Yukon was traveling west on Montecito Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it collided with several parked vehicles. The vehicles involved sustained significant damage as a result.

Montecito Boulevard was closed for several hours to remove the damaged vehicles and clear trees that were also damaged, police said.

The driver of the Yukon, identified as 26-year-old Jeffrey Dallas Pearson of Santa Rosa, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision police said.

According to police, Pearson was the subject of another investigation involving a collision that occurred at 9:20 p.m. Monday.

In that incident, Pearson allegedly lost control of his 2014 Ford Focus and crashed into the Village Pets & Supply store at 4213 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa.

Pearson allegedly tried to walk away from the scene, but was detained by police. He allegedly told them that he smoked marijuana before driving, police said.

Police found evidence of possible alcohol consumption and of controlled substances in the Ford Focus, police said. Pearson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

There were no injuries to people or pets at the pet store, police said.

Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact Santa Rosa police Officer Meiger at (707) 543-3600.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES