School bus camera captures head on collision

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools has released dash camera footage from a rollover crash involving a school bus.
Dash camera video from the bus shows a black truck cross the center line just before 4 p.m. April 26 along Santa Fe just north of Memorial. The truck then strikes a car before rolling over and striking the school bus.
Three people were transported in critical condition from the truck and vehicle following the crash. None of the 19 students aboard the bus were injured. Edmond Public Schools Public Information Officer Susan Parks-Schlepp says that the students were from Edmond North High School and Santa Fe High School.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- VIDEO: STABBING SUSPECT KILLED IN SAN FRANCISCO POLICE SHOOTING
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES
- SAN JOSE OFFICER SHOOTS MAN WHILE RESPONDING TO FAMILY DISTURBANCE
- VIDEO: VIOLENT BRAWL ERUPTS BETWEEN PASSENGERS ON LA-BOUND FLIGHT
- RATTLESNAKE BITE ON MISSION PEAK SENDS HIKER TO HOSPITAL
- MOM STABS WOMAN DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT OUTSIDE SF SCHOOL
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PLEASANT HILL MAIL THEFT