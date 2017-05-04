School bus camera captures head on collision

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Public Schools has released dash camera footage from a rollover crash involving a school bus.

Dash camera video from the bus shows a black truck cross the center line just before 4 p.m. April 26 along Santa Fe just north of Memorial. The truck then strikes a car before rolling over and striking the school bus.

Three people were transported in critical condition from the truck and vehicle following the crash. None of the 19 students aboard the bus were injured. Edmond Public Schools Public Information Officer Susan Parks-Schlepp says that the students were from Edmond North High School and Santa Fe High School.

Parks-Schlepp commended the bus driver for his incredible composure during the incident. “She was so calm under such frightening circumstances and we are just very very proud of the way that she handled herself. She remained calm, she called authorities, she told kids to sit down on the bus. I’m not sure any of us would have been that calm under those circumstances,” she said.

