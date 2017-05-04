Search continues for missing San Leandro dog

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that was taken during a vehicle theft in April.

Around 7:45 p.m. on April 22, officers responded to a report of a missing green 1994 Honda Accord from the parking lot of the Marina Square shopping center at 1275 Marina Blvd., according to police.

Inside the vehicle was Koda, the 14 year-old terrier, authorities said.

Surveillance video from the shopping center shows the suspect arriving in a 1994 to 2001 white, two-door Acura Integra, entering the victim’s vehicle and fleeing the area, police said.

A 500 dollar reward has been issued by the owner for the safe return of the dog, who needs daily medication, according to police.

Koda is described as a black Scottish Terrier with medium-length hair that weighs 19 pounds.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of Koda the Richmond and El Cerrito areas.

Anyone with information about the case or Koda’s whereabouts is asked to contact San Leandro police at (510) 577-3230. Anonymous tips can be called to a tip line at (510) 577-3278.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

