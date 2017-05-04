Stabbing suspect shot by San Francisco Police identified

(KRON) A man shot and killed by San Francisco police on Market Street Wednesday has been identified as 26-year-old Nicholas Flusche, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Flusche was shot at 11:22 a.m. in the 900 block of Market Street after two beat patrol officers came across a stabbing in progress, according to police Chief Bill Scott.

The officers moved to intervene after they saw one man stabbing another, and “at least one” officer opened fire, Scott said.

Flusche, who was stabbing the other man, died at the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting was the second officer-involved shooting for San Francisco police this year, and the first to involve a fatality.

It is also the first to occur since Scott was sworn in as chief of police in late January. His predecessor, Chief Greg Suhr, resigned in May of last year following an officer-involved shooting after sustained public protest and calls for reform.

“Loss of life is tragic, doesn’t matter how it happens, it’s tragic,” Scott said Wednesday. “These things, we try to avoid them as much as we can, but we have an obligation to protect the public.”

Police have said they will hold a town hall meeting to provide further information on the shooting within 10 days.

Flusche’s city of residence could not be confirmed, according to the medical examiner’s office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES