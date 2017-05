Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you

Tokyo gold jeweler Ginza Tanaka employee Momoko Marutani looks at the gold mask of Darth Vader at the jewelry shop in Tokyo, Monday, May 1, 2017. The life-size mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader will be up for sale for a hefty price of 154 million yen ($1.38 million). The 24-karat mask was created by the gold jeweler to mark the 40th anniversary since the release of the first Star Wars film. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in a scene from the upcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," expected in theaters in December. (Industrial Light & Magic/Lucasfilm via AP)

FILE - In this December 10, 2015 file photo, Harrison Ford greets fans during a Star Wars fan event in Sydney, Australia. Ford's attorney said Monday, April 3, 2017, that the FAA had concluded its investigation into the actor landing on the wrong runway at a Southern California airport, and would take no actions against his pilot license or issue any fines against him. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)

FILE - In this June 9, 2016, file photo, composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The composer of the music scores for “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones” and other iconic films is being honored by his former orchestra. The Boston Pops Orchestra is kicking off a series of performances devoted to the music of John Williams with concerts on April 7 and 8, 2017. Williams served as the ensemble’s conductor from 1980 to 1993 and is its conductor laureate. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2016 file photo, Harrison Ford arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Newly released video shows a plane piloted by Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at a Southern California airport. The 45 seconds of video released Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, shows the 74-year-old "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star's potentially serious mishap at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - This undated file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, they have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of the museum that will showcase his work. After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside many other more traditional museums. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, George Lucas speaks at an event in Singapore. "Star Wars" creator Lucas and his team announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, they have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of the museum that will showcase his work. After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

FILE - This undated file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum, just west and north of the Coliseum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, they have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of the museum that will showcase his work. After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP, File)

FILE- In this Dec. 14, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Lourd says the support she’s received since the death of her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, has given her strength. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher appears at Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 10, 2015, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

This image released by Lucasfilm Ltd. shows Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso in a scene from, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." (Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," at Alice Tully Hall in New York. The creators of Amazon's "Catastrophe," which stars Fisher in one of her final roles, said news of her death Dec. 27, 2016, was "utterly shocking." "We had no idea. I don't think she had any idea," said series star and co-creator Rob Delaney of possible warning signs or health concerns for the 60-year-old actress. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)