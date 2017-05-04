SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN) — A new study may give parents a reason to think twice before handing their phones over to their babies.

Researchers say mobile devices such as phone’s or iPads could lead to speech delays.

The study looked at kids from the age of 6 months to 2 years old.

Twenty percent of the children spent an average of 28 minutes a day using screens.

Every 30-minute increase in daily screen time was linked to a 49 percent increased risk of not being able to express their sounds and words.

The study did not find any link between use of a handheld device and other areas of communication, such as gestures, body language, and social interaction.

The lead researcher, a doctor at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, says much more research is needed, including what content the child is watching.

The research was presented at the 2017 Pediatric Academic Societies meeting in San Francisco.

