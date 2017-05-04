Tech Report: Self-driving car ride along

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Two of the biggest challenges engineers are working on with self-driving cars is how they will react to unpredictable accidents and extreme weather conditions.
KRON4s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with one Mountain View tech company that is working on technology that could solve those issues.
He got a demo and found out when autonomous vehicles are likely to land in our driveways.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DOUBLE HOMICIDE SUSPECT SHOT AND KILLED BY SAN JOSE POLICE
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES
- MOM STABS WOMAN DURING ROAD RAGE INCIDENT OUTSIDE SF SCHOOL
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PLEASANT HILL MAIL THEFT