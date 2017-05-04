COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin are being recalled because they contain too much alcohol.
CNN Money reports the recalled bottles contain 77% alcohol by volume. They’re supposed to only have 40%.
Bacardi, who produces the popular spirit, said the recall comes after “an isolated consumer complaint and subsequent quality assurance checks.”
“The over proof product inadvertently entered the bottling line during a short period of time — [up to] 45 minutes — when [workers] were switching from one bottling tank to another bottling tank,” Bacardi said in a statement.
So far, the recall is only limited to bottles sold in Canada. There have been no reports of anyone getting sick from drinking the gin.
