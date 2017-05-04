Utah Jazz dealt injury blow for Game 2 against Warriors

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Utah Jazz starting point guard George Hill will not play against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 due to left big toe soreness. The injury has lingered throughout the season and kept the ninth-year veteran from 16 regular-season games.

Hill has averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds in the playoffs.

The Jazz have been hesitant to play backup point guards Shelvin Mack, Dante Exum and Raul Neto major minutes during the playoffs, but one of the three is likely to see a significant increase. Coach Quin Snyder could also play more of a three-wing lineup including a combination of Gordon Hayward, Rodney Hood, Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles.

The Jazz were 18-15 during the regular season when Hill missed games. Utah trails the Warriors 0-1 in the second-round series.

