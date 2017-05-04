VIDEO: 3 people hospitalized when semi truck falls off bridge

DETROIT, Mich. (WDIV) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a semi truck involved in a crash on I-75 fell off the Rouge Bridge near Dearborn Street in Southwest Detroit.

Police said the semi truck jackknifed on I-75 near Dearborn Street and ran into a car before falling off the bridge. Officials said the truck “flipped over the bridge onto the ground below.”

Police said 55-year-old man driving the semi truck suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Police said the man was taken to the hospital with leg, arm and jaw injuries. Officials said he might have broken his arm.

A 38-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were also taken to the hospital after the crash. The extent of their injuries are unknown, but police said they are suffering from back and neck pain.

Michigan State Police troopers said the truck driver was driving too fast for the road and weather conditions at the time of the incident.

One lane of Northbound I-75 was blocked by a red Jeep after the crash, but traffic was still getting by. All northbound lanes on I-75 have since been closed. The southbound lanes of I-75 are also closed at the scene due to construction.

Officials said around 12:45 p.m. Thursday that the northbound lanes will be closed for a couple of hours while crews repair damage caused by the truck.

The red Jeep and another car sitting near the roadway appear to have been involved in the incident.

The concrete barrier wall on the bridge was hit and pushed in during the crash, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

