VIDEO: Church deacon accused of sexually assaulting young boys

Houston police said Barry Durrell, 55, assaulted a 2-year-old boy last May inside a closet at the Houston Seventh-day Adventist Church on West Sam Houston Parkway North.
Police said the child came forward about the alleged assault in February of this year, and Durrell was arrested in March after he confessed.
Family members allege the second boy, a 7-year-old boy, was victimized inside a restroom at the church while he was attending class.
Police said family members claimed Durrell repeatedly assaulted the 7-year-old at two other locations as well. Police said Durrell would be with the boy’s family, who he befriended, and took the child to the restroom to perform oral sex on him.