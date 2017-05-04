VIDEO: Escaped inmate found in drainage pipe

By Published: Updated:

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a prisoner who escaped from a Maryland psychiatric hospital was found hiding in a drainage pipe a half-mile away after a six-day search.

Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner said at a news conference Thursday that officers using night-vision equipment found 28-year-old David Watson on Wednesday night after a sighting nearby. Watson was serving more than 100 years in Delaware for a drive-by shooting that put bullet holes in an officer’s house.

Gardner says Watson resisted slightly as he was pulled from the pipe.

The search began Friday when officials say Watson freed himself from restraints and escaped from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center parking lot.

Gardner says investigators believe the escape was spontaneous and Watson stayed within a 2-mile radius. He told police he ate from trashcans and drank from puddles.

