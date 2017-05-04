ATLANTA (KRON) — A rookie Atlanta police officer went above and beyond to help a young girl who was caught stealing a $2 pair of shoes.

It happened back in February. Officer Che Milton says the girl told him she was trying to do something nice for her 5-year-old sister.

She says a $2 pair of shoes is too much for her family to afford.

Officer Milton took the girl home and that’s when he saw the conditions the family of seven was living in.

There were barely enough beds, a sofa, and hardly any food in the house.

So, officer Milton bought four large pizzas for the family.

The Atlanta Police Department soon heard the story and decided to share it.

The department was overwhelmed with support for the family and posted all the information on how to help the family on the police Facebook page.

