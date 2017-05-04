Video shows woman faking her own workplace injury

(KRON) — A Florida woman tried to fake a workplace injury, but her scam was caught on camera.

In the video, the woman is seen sitting at her desk. All of a sudden, a sprinkler head falls from the ceiling and onto her desk.

The woman picks up the sprinkler, looks at it, then hits herself in the head with it.

It was a failed attempt at getting workers compensation.

But the insurance company became suspicious and launched an investigation after her employers filed a compensation claim,

That’s when they found the surveillance video of what actually happened.

The woman has been sentenced to 18-month probation for fraud.

