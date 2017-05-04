Wanted felon arrested on suspicion of drug, firearm offenses

By Published: Updated:

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A wanted felon was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drug and firearm offenses.

Officers spotted 28-year-old Lavell James, who was wanted for a probation violation, on the 1100 block of Union Avenue, according to police.

James was detained after a brief struggle.

He allegedly tried to throw a loaded firearm and a bag of heroin under his car, which police later recovered, according to authorities.

James, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, a firearm, resisting arrest and violating probation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s