Wanted felon arrested on suspicion of drug, firearm offenses

FAIRFIELD (KRON) — A wanted felon was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drug and firearm offenses.

Officers spotted 28-year-old Lavell James, who was wanted for a probation violation, on the 1100 block of Union Avenue, according to police.

James was detained after a brief struggle.

He allegedly tried to throw a loaded firearm and a bag of heroin under his car, which police later recovered, according to authorities.

James, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, a firearm, resisting arrest and violating probation.

