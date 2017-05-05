3 injured after helicopter crash in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) – A tour helicopter has crashed and burned at a Santa Barbara golf club, injuring three people on board.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says the four-seat Robinson R-44 went down at around 2 p.m. Friday at La Cumbre Country Club.

County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni says the helicopter struck two vans in the parking lot of a club maintenance area.

The male pilot and the passengers, a man and a woman, got out before the aircraft caught fire. They were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Nobody on the ground was hurt but the fire gutted the vans and incinerated the helicopter except for the tail.

Zaniboni says the helicopter had finished a waterfront tour and was returning to Santa Barbara’s airport when it developed mechanical problems.