AAA offers free rides to tipsy drivers on Cinco de Mayo

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Cinco de Mayo revelers can avail themselves of the free “Tipsy Tow” service on Friday courtesy of AAA.

The service will run from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and is available to anyone, not just AAA members.

“If you need a ride call AAA and we’ll get you home safely,” said AAA spokesman John Moreno.

People who think they’ve had too much to drink can call the service, provide their name, phone number and their pick-up location and AAA will send out a tow truck.

The truck will deliver the driver, any passengers who can fit safely in the truck cab and the driver’s vehicle to the driver’s home.

“Tipsy Tow” does not take reservations, according to AAA officials.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES