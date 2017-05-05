Actress Diane Keaton expected to receive American Film Institute Life Achievement Award

Associated Press Published:
Diane Keaton
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2015 file photo, Diane Keaton arrives at the 13th Annual Gala in the Garden at the Hammer Museum, in Los Angeles. Keaton will receive the American Film Institute's highest honor next month. AFI announced Friday, May 5, 2017, that Keaton will accept its 45th Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute in Los Angeles on June 8. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Diane Keaton will receive the American Film Institute’s highest honor next month.

AFI announced Friday that Keaton will accept its 45th Life Achievement Award during a gala tribute in Los Angeles on June 8.

The starry dinner ceremony will air as a special on TNT later in June.

The 71-year-old Keaton won an Academy Award for playing the title character in “Annie Hall” and has three other lead actress Oscar nominations.

Previous recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include George Lucas, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, Mel Brooks and Jane Fonda.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s