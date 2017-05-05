Arrest made in brutal murder of Castro Valley woman

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — An arrest has been made in the brutal murder of a Castro Valley woman

36-year-old Luckie Dacany of Stockton has been charged with the murder of Andrea St. John.

The 59-year-old’s charred remains were found in the garage of her Castro Valley home in December of last year.

Officials say Dacany killed St. John with a knife then set her house on fire.

Court documents show he acknowledged responsibility for the homicide and provided details only law enforcement would know about the case.

Dacany faces the death penalty if convicted.

