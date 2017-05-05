Truck falls into sinkhole in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A truck has fallen into a sinkhole in San Francisco Friday morning, according to authorities.
San Francisco Fire is asking people to avoid the area of 7th and Townsend.
The sinkhole is estimated to be five by 14 feet.
KRON4 is headed to the scene.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN JOSE POLICE FATALLY SHOOT MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED EX’S PARENTS
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VICTIM ASKED TO CALL MOM AS HE WAS DYING
- TEEN WITH AUTISM DENIED UN TRIP HE WON WITH ESSAY CONTEST
- VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN FAKING HER OWN WORKPLACE INJURY
- ARMY PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURED HER OWN DEATH IN MORTAR EXPLOSION
- CALIFORNIA HOMEOWNER HOLDS TEEN BURGLARY SUSPECTS AT GUNPOINT
- WOMAN MOVES INTO NEW HOUSE, FINDS NEARLY 100 SNAKES
Breaking-massive sinkhole in San Francisco at 7th and Townsend. I'll be live in a few mins @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MbSEzTmRu2
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 5, 2017