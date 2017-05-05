Truck falls into sinkhole in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A truck has fallen into a sinkhole in San Francisco Friday morning, according to authorities.

San Francisco Fire is asking people to avoid the area of 7th and Townsend.

The sinkhole is estimated to be five by 14 feet.

KRON4 is headed to the scene.

Breaking-massive sinkhole in San Francisco at 7th and Townsend. I'll be live in a few mins @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MbSEzTmRu2 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 5, 2017