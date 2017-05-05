Draymond Green’s tweaked knee is fine

By Published: Updated:
Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) celebrates after scoring against the Utah Jazz during the first half in Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(KRON) Draymond Green says his knee is just fine.

The Warriors star point forward had his knee lock up in Game 2 against the Utah Jazz.

Green says the same injury happened to him while at Michigan State.

Green showed the Jazz his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors’ 115-104 victory over the Utah Jazz Thursday night for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Curry had 23 points, seven assists and played smothering defense as Golden State stayed unblemished through six playoff games.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s