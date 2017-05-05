Feds probe Uber’s use of fake app to stymie city inspectors

FILE- This March 1, 2017, file photo shows an exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. The Justice Department is probing allegations that Uber used phony software to thwart city inquiries into whether the ride-hailing company followed local regulations. The city of Portland, Ore., says in an April 2017 audit report that it was notified of the federal inquiry by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco. Portland said it’s cooperating. Uber and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined comment. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The Justice Department is probing allegations that Uber used phony software to thwart city efforts to make sure the ride-hailing company follows local regulations.

The city of Portland, Oregon, says in an April audit report that it was notified of the inquiry by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Francisco. Portland says it is cooperating. Uber and the U.S. Attorney’s Office wouldn’t comment.

Reuters reported Thursday that the investigation is criminal and may involve a grand jury.

Uber’s software — nicknamed “Greyball” — identified regulators who posed as riders while trying to collect evidence that Uber’s service was breaking taxi laws. Uber allegedly served up a fake version of its app to make it appear the undercover regulators were summoning a car, only to have the ride canceled.

 

