Flaring at Valero Refinery prompts evacuations in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — Flaring at the Valero Refinery in Benicia has prompted evacuations Friday morning.

The refinery experienced a power outage at around 6:30 a.m. that resulted in flaring and the release of huge plumes of smoke.

Police have advised anyone downwind of the facility to evacuate the area. The Benicia Industrial Park has been evacuated.

By 8:30 a.m., police advised residents in Benicia to shelter in place, close their windows and bring pets inside.

A Valero official told KRON4 that when there is no power, the stacks flare to safely release heat.

Authorities say the power has been restored at the refinery but it unknown when the flaring will end.

The Benicia Unified School district has sent out an emergency notification due to the flaring.

Robert Semple and Matthew Turner elementary schools are under a shelter in place.

Evacuees may go to the Benicia Community Center at 370 East L Street. Entrances into the Industrial Park have been closed including off-ramps from I-680.

Highway 680 was closed in both directions near Lake Herman Road. The highway has since reopened. Expect southbound residual delays.

A KRON4 Viewer who works in the Benicia Industrial Park said they received an evacuation order by text at 7:47 a.m.: “Due to an incident at the Valero Benicia Refinery – An evacuation of the Industrial Park downwind (northeast of the refinery). More information to follow.”

Another viewer told KRON4 that “the smell is horrible.”

Residents in the area are seeing a thick cloud of black smoke coming from the refinery.

A man who has lived in Benicia for 20 years but has never seen flames that large at the refinery.

Fortunately, strong winds are blowing the smoke east, away from the rest of the Bay Area. The winds are helping to dissipate the thick black plumes.

Officials handling the emergency in Benicia said that residents are not in danger. However, residents say the air pollution concerns them.

