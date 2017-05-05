Gary’s Mailbag: Who will be duller this season, Giants or A’s?

Gary Radnich is the bay area's biggest name in sports broadcasting
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • Any truth to the ESPN Magazine story that the Warriors getting Kevin Durant has hurt Steph Curry’s play? – Jeff
  • Who will be duller this season, Giants or A’s? – Frank
  • I always marvel when you say, “If you don’t like the show don’t complain, switch channels.” – Art
  • Still want to stick up for LaVar Ball? He’s using his son to try and sell $495 shoes. – Reg
  • I saw you walking through the Four Seasons. Wow, your wife is young and attractive. Oh yeah, like your show. – Ernie

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

