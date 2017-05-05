Gary’s Mailbag: Who will be duller this season, Giants or A’s?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

Any truth to the ESPN Magazine story that the Warriors getting Kevin Durant has hurt Steph Curry’s play? – Jeff

Who will be duller this season, Giants or A’s? – Frank

I always marvel when you say, “If you don’t like the show don’t complain, switch channels.” – Art

Still want to stick up for LaVar Ball? He’s using his son to try and sell $495 shoes. – Reg

I saw you walking through the Four Seasons. Wow, your wife is young and attractive. Oh yeah, like your show. – Ernie

