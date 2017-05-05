Greyhound racing dogs tested positive for cocaine

In this Aug. 8, 2014 photo, greyhounds compete at Wheeling Island Racetrack in Wheeling, W.Va. The races could soon end if West Virginia’s governor signs a bill doing away with state subsidies that benefit breeders and handlers at racetracks. The state’s Legislature passed a bill to end $14 million in subsidies that benefit dog racing breeders and handlers at the state's two racetracks. Racing officials believe that if the governor signs the legislation, it will kill the industry and force hundreds to go elsewhere to find work. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Florida officials have revoked a racing greyhound trainer’s license after five dogs tested positive for cocaine in their systems.

According to records from the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Malcolm McAllister’s racing license was revoked on April 24.

Urine samples for the dogs were taken by state employees following a race in January.

McAllister did not return calls to a number listed in public records. He didn’t dispute the findings and waived his right to a hearing. He wrote in a note to the agency that someone he’d hired either dropped or administered the drug, and that it wasn’t him.

Records show Florida’s greyhound industry has had 46 cocaine positives since 2008.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the story Thursday.

