Major development in Jenner mystery beach murders

(KRON) The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department says there is a major development in the double murder on a Jenner beach more than a decade ago.

Lindsay Cutshall and Jason Allen were shot in killed in their sleeping bags while camping on Fish Head Beach in August 2004.

No one has ever been charged in the killings, and no motive has ever been made public. The Sonoma County sheriff’s dispatchers said they had no more immediate information Friday morning.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office:

Today at 10:30 AM the Sheriff’s Office will have a press conference regarding major developments in the 2004 Jenner double murder case. The press conference will be held at the Sheriff’s Office building at 2796 Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa. Please arrive by 10:15 AM. No additional information will be provided until the press conference.

A KRON4 reporter will be at the news conference. We will update this story immediately with developments.

Sonoma Sheriff to hold press conference at 10:30 AM re Jenner double homicide from 2004. — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) May 5, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES