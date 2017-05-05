Missing rescue German Shepherd dog discovered dead near owners home

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A German Shepherd rescue mentor dog who was stolen from his owner’s home in Alameda County Sunday evening was discovered dead, Friday afternoon.

According to Facebook page FIND Murfee, Murfee the missing German Shepherd was discovered dead inside his owners vehicle JJ Jacobson.

The people who stolen Murfee allegedly returned Murfee into one of the vehicle’s located on Jacobson’s property.

Mufee, the 80 pound dog, was last seen wearing a lime green collar with ID tags Sunday, April 29, 2017.

Murfee had a very important job, and was in charge of mentoring hundreds of rescued German Shepherds along with Belgian Shepherds on learning proper social skills before moving on to their new homes. Murfee also educated dog’s on how to get along nicely with other dogs and display proper dog-to-dog etiquette, according to authorities.

Owner JJ Jacobson has worked with the breed German Shepherd since 2002, and has taken in as many as 3,500 German Shepherds and fostered and successfully placed them into new homes.

No additional information regarding Murfee’s death was immediately available.