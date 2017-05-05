Oakland resident faces manslaughter charges for fatally assaulting a woman

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges on a man in connection to a fatal assault in Oakland, Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district attorney’s office, Roy Johnson was charged with manslaughter Friday evening for the fatal assault of Oakland resident Winifred Bickhman back on May 2, 2017.

Oakland police said they were first notified of the incident around 3:40 p.m., and officers were told Bickham was transported to a nearby hospital and was in critical condition. Upon arrival at the hospital officers learned Bickham suffered traumatic brain injuries and was on life support.

Bickham succumbed to her injuries.

Oakland police learned of the scene within the 2500 block of Foothill Boulevard. Shortly after homicide investigation was commenced, and four hours later officers located and arrested Johnson for his involvement in the case.

Anyone with additional information on this homicide case is advised to notify the Oakland Police Department.