SAN CARLOS (KRON) — As a simple matter of safety, in California, every vehicle is required to have a front and a back license plate.

There is also a law that says drivers cannot alter the plates in any way. That includes removing the reflective coating.

Yet, there are websites instructing drivers how to do just that.

So, while you may be paying your fair share when it comes to bridge tolls or FasTrak, there are some people cheating the system and costing taxpayers millions per year, but watch out.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES