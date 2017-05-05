OAKLAND (KRON) — Police have arrested three of four teen girls for allegedly assaulting a woman aboard a BART train in West Oakland on Feb. 27, according to police.

The three were arrested this week.

The assault happened at around 9 p.m. The girls are accused of punching a woman passenger in the head multiple times.

The woman reported the incident to BART. KRON4’s Maureen Kelly interviewed the victim in April.

“Thanks to the victim’s account and assistance from other witnesses (including our Station Agent who saw the suspects run out of the station), BART Police detectives were able to identify all four suspects. This case highlights the importance of “see something, say something,” as without these witnesses coming forward with their information this crime would have likely gone unsolved,” police said.

The first suspect was arrested on Wednesday, the second on Thursday, and the third was arrested Friday.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect.

“Our detectives are actively working these cases involving juveniles: issuing warrants, and making arrests,” Acting Chief Jeff Jennings said. “We’ve increased patrols and police presence, and we’ve kicked off a Regional Taskforce to address the increase in crimes committed by juveniles at BART and in the cities we serve.”

The three arrested were all booked into Alameda County Juvenile Hall for battery resulting in great bodily injury.

