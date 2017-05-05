Police: Father attacked at a San Francisco Park by eight juveniles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco police department arrested one juvenile suspect in connection to an aggravated assault in the Bayview District, Thursday evening.

According to police, eight juveniles reportedly assaulted a 30-year-old father near a park around 7:16 p.m. near Felton and Holyoke Streets. Police made one arrest.

At least 20 juveniles were having a “water fight” near where the father and son were playing. When the father approached the minor’s to warn them about his son, the eight suspects began to punch and kick the man.

According to police, the suspects knocked down the man and injuring him during the process. Police arrived on scene, transported the father to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Units apprehended one of the eight suspects on scene.